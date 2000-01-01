Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - FCPT
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - FCPT
- Market Cap$1.865bn
- SymbolNYSE:FCPT
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorREIT - Hotel & Motel
- Currency
- ISINUS35086T1097
Company Profile
Four Corners Property Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses its efforts on investing primarily in restaurants based in the United States.