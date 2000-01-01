Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc ADR (NYSE:FEDU)

North American company
  • Market Cap$90.950m
  • SymbolNYSE:FEDU
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorEducation & Training Services
  • Currency
  • ISINUS35101A1016

Company Profile

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc is engaged in provision of after-school education services for kindergarten, elementary and middle school students in the People's Republic of China.

