Fourace Industries Group Holdings Ltd Ordinary Shares (SEHK:1455)

APAC company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 1455

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1455

  • Market CapHKD0.000m
  • SymbolSEHK:1455
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorHousehold & Personal Products
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG3656F1000

Company Profile

Fourace Industries Group Holdings Ltd is engaged in the design, development and manufacturing of personal care and lifestyle electrical appliances on an ODM basis. The company's product portfolio offers a wide range of personal care electrical appliances, which can be broadly classified into three categories, namely, hair styling series, grooming series and beauty care series. Its customers are mainly international brand owners with products marketed mainly in the U.S., Japan and Europe.

Latest 1455 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .