Fourace Industries Group Holdings Ltd is engaged in the design, development and manufacturing of personal care and lifestyle electrical appliances on an ODM basis. The company's product portfolio offers a wide range of personal care electrical appliances, which can be broadly classified into three categories, namely, hair styling series, grooming series and beauty care series. Its customers are mainly international brand owners with products marketed mainly in the U.S., Japan and Europe.