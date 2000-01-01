Fox Marble Holdings (LSE:FOX)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - FOX
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - FOX
- Market Cap£6.130m
- SymbolLSE:FOX
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINGB00B7LGG306
Company Profile
Fox Marble Holdings PLC is a dimension stone company focused on the extraction and processing of dimensional stone from quarries in Kosovo and South-East Europe.