- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - FP
- Market CapCAD2.420m
- SymbolTSX:FP
- IndustryCommunication Services
- SectorPublishing
- Currency
- ISINCA3025862010
Company Profile
FP Newspapers Inc is a newspaper publishing company. It publishes, prints, and distributes daily and weekly newspapers, and specialty publications in Manitoba.