Fragrant Prosperity Holdings Ltd Shs GBP (LSE:FPP)
UK company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - FPP
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - FPP
- Market Cap£2.400m
- SymbolLSE:FPP
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorShell Companies
- Currency
- ISINVGG368811037
Company Profile
Fragrant Prosperity Holdings Ltd is a special purpose acquisition company. The company focuses on the acquisitions of businesses in the financial and technology sectors.Fragrant Prosperity Holdings Ltd was formed to undertake an acquisition of a target company or business, which operate in the financial and technology sectors.