Fragrant Prosperity Holdings Ltd (LSE:FPP)

UK company
Market Info - FPP

Company Info - FPP

  • Market Cap£0.960m
  • SymbolLSE:FPP
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINVGG368811037

Company Profile

Fragrant Prosperity Holdings Ltd was formed to undertake an acquisition of a target company or business, which operate in the financial and technology sectors.

