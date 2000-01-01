France Soir Groupe (EURONEXT:MLFSG)

European company
Market Info - MLFSG

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - MLFSG

  • Market Cap€0.000m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:MLFSG
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Infrastructure
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0013222346

Company Profile

Mutualize Corp, formerly Cards Off SA specializes in the development and marketing of security systems for Internet transactions and payments. The Company offers products used to prevent the use of bank card numbers and personal information.

