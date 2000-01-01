France Tourisme Immobilier SA (EURONEXT:MLFTI)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MLFTI
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MLFTI
- Market Cap€0.600m
- SymbolEURONEXT:MLFTI
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorReal Estate Services
- Currency
- ISINFR0010823724
Company Profile
FRANCE TOURISME IMMOBILIER SA, formerly FRANCE DESIGN ET CREATION SA, is engaged in the manufacture and retail of jewelry, watches, straps and bracelets. Its jewelry collection is based around gemstones and pearls.