Francescas Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:FRAN)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - FRAN
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - FRAN
- Market Cap$30.680m
- SymbolNASDAQ:FRAN
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINUS3517932030
Company Profile
Francescas Holdings Corp is a specialty retailer, which operates a nationwide-chain of boutiques selling apparel, jewelry, accessories and gifts.