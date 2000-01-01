Franchise Brands (LSE:FRAN)

UK company
Company Info - FRAN

  • Market Cap£89.030m
  • SymbolLSE:FRAN
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • ISINGB00BD6P7Y24

Company Profile

Franchise Brands PLC is an international multi-brand franchiser. Its brands include Metro Rod, ChipsAway, Ovenclean and Barking Mad. The Company's services include Marketing, Franchise Support, and Franchise Recruitment.

