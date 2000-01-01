Franchise Services of North America Inc (TSX:FSN.H)
Company Info - FSN.H
- Market CapCAD3.460m
- SymbolTSX:FSN.H
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorRental & Leasing Services
- Currency
- ISINCA35181W1068
Company Profile
Franchise Services of North America Inc is a car rental franchisor in North America. The firm operates in the car, van and light truck rental space, alongside a range of insurance products, to its franchisees, the automobile industry, and consumers.