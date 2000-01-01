Franco-Nevada Corp (TSE:FNV)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - FNV

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - FNV

  • Market CapCAD24.042bn
  • SymbolTSE:FNV
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorGold
  • Currency
  • ISINCA3518581051

Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp is a gold royalty and stream company. It is also engaged in silver, platinum group metals, oil & gas and others. Its portfolio includes approximately 340 mineral and oil & gas assets covering properties from production to exploration.

Latest FNV news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .