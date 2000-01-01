Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co is a global company focused on organizational performance improvement. It focuses on providing time management and effectiveness training for individuals and corporations via online training as well as in-person workshops and events. The company provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, execution, productivity, trust, sales performance, customer loyalty, and educational improvement. It operates in the business segments of Direct Offices, Education practice and International Licensees. The company derives revenue from providing training and consulting services, and through the selling of books, audio media, and other related products. It has a business presence in the United States and other international countries.Franklin Covey Co is a performance improvement company. It provides training & consulting services to both organizations & individuals. The company also provide clients with training in management skills, relationship skills & individual effectiveness.