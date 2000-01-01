Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co Inc is a U.S.-based company that primarily operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment, which accounts for most of the company's sales, designs, manufactures, and markets water and fuel pumping systems. These solutions are directed mainly at the housing, agriculture, and other industrial sectors. The Fueling Systems segment produces fuel pumping systems, fuel containment systems, and monitoring and control systems for underground gasoline, diesel, and biofuel systems. The Distribution segment serves as a group of wholly owned groundwater distributors under the name Headwater Companies. The company generates roughly half of its revenue from the U.S. market.Franklin Electric Co Inc along with its subsidiaries designs manufactures and distributes water and fuel pumping systems, composed of submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls and related parts and equipment.