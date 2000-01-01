Franklin Resources Inc Ordinary Shares (NYSE:BEN)

North American company
Company Info - BEN

  • Market Cap$13.070bn
  • SymbolNYSE:BEN
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorAsset Management
  • Currency
  • ISINUS3546131018

Company Profile

Franklin Resources provides investment services for individual and institutional investors. At the end of December 2020, Franklin had $1.498 trillion in managed assets, composed primarily of equity (33%), fixed-income (45%), multi-asset/balanced (10%) funds, alternatives (9%) and money market funds. Distribution tends to be weighted more toward retail investors (51% of AUM) investors, as opposed to institutional (47%) and high-net-worth (2%) clients. Franklin is also one of the more global firms of the U.S.-based asset managers we cover, with more than 40% of its AUM invested in global/international strategies and close to 30% of managed assets sourced from clients domiciled outside the United States.Franklin Resources Inc is an investment management organization which provides investment management and related services to retail, institutional and high net-worth clients under Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett brand names.

