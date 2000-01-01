Franklin Street Properties Corp (AMEX:FSP)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - FSP

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - FSP

  • Market Cap$569.600m
  • SymbolAMEX:FSP
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorREIT - Office
  • Currency
  • ISINUS35471R1068

Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on commercial real estate investments primarily in office markets. The company's operations include rental income from real estate leasing, interest income from secured loans made on office properties, property dispositions and fee income from asset/property management and development. Franklin Street markets Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis. It owns a portfolio of real estate consisting of approximately 32 properties.Franklin Street Properties Corp operates as a real estate investment trust focused on commercial real estate investments in office markets.

Latest FSP news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .