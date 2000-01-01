Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on commercial real estate investments primarily in office markets. The company's operations include rental income from real estate leasing, interest income from secured loans made on office properties, property dispositions and fee income from asset/property management and development. Franklin Street markets Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis. It owns a portfolio of real estate consisting of approximately 32 properties.Franklin Street Properties Corp operates as a real estate investment trust focused on commercial real estate investments in office markets.