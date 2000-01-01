Franklin Street Properties Corp (AMEX:FSP)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - FSP
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - FSP
- Market Cap$569.600m
- SymbolAMEX:FSP
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorREIT - Office
- Currency
- ISINUS35471R1068
Company Profile
Franklin Street Properties Corp is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on commercial real estate investments primarily in office markets. The company's operations include rental income from real estate leasing, interest income from secured loans made on office properties, property dispositions and fee income from asset/property management and development. Franklin Street markets Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis. It owns a portfolio of real estate consisting of approximately 32 properties.Franklin Street Properties Corp operates as a real estate investment trust focused on commercial real estate investments in office markets.