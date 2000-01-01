Company Profile

Franklin Wireless Corp is a provider of wireless solutions, including mobile hotspots, routers, and modems, as well as hardware and software products that support machine-to-machine (M2M) applications and the Internet of Things (IoT). Its M2M and IoT solutions include embedded modules, modems, and gateways built to deliver reliable always-on connectivity supporting a spectrum of applications. These products are designed to solve wireless connectivity challenges in a range of vertical markets, including video surveillance, digital signage, home security, oil and gas exploration, kiosks, fleet management, smart grid, vehicle diagnostics, and telematics.