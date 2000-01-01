Franklin Wireless Corp (NASDAQ:FKWL)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
choose an account
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - FKWL

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - FKWL

  • Market Cap$242.410m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:FKWL
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorCommunication Equipment
  • Currency
  • ISINUS3551841022

Company Profile

Franklin Wireless Corp is a provider of wireless solutions, including mobile hotspots, routers, and modems, as well as hardware and software products that support machine-to-machine (M2M) applications and the Internet of Things (IoT). Its M2M and IoT solutions include embedded modules, modems, and gateways built to deliver reliable always-on connectivity supporting a spectrum of applications. These products are designed to solve wireless connectivity challenges in a range of vertical markets, including video surveillance, digital signage, home security, oil and gas exploration, kiosks, fleet management, smart grid, vehicle diagnostics, and telematics.Franklin Wireless Corp is a provider of wireless solutions, including mobile hotspots, routers and modems, as well as hardware and software products that support machine-to-machine (M2M) applications and the Internet of Things (IoT).

Latest FKWL news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .