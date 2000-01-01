Frank's International NV (NYSE:FI)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - FI

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - FI

  • Market Cap$1.234bn
  • SymbolNYSE:FI
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas Equipment & Services
  • Currency
  • ISINNL0010556684

Company Profile

Frank's International NV provides tubular services, tubular fabrication and specialty well construction and well intervention solutions to both offshore and onshore exploration and production companies.

Latest FI news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .