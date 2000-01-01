Company Profile

Fraser and Neave Ltd operates in the food and beverage, and publishing and printing industries in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the United States. The food and beverage segment manufactures, markets, and sells soft drinks, dairy products, and ice cream in Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand. The company is also involved in property development activities. The publishing and printing segment operates under multiple brands, including the publishing brands Times Publishing Group and Marshall Cavendish, the printing brand Times Printers, the distribution brand Pansing, and the retail brand Times.Fraser and Neave Ltd is a packaged food manufacturing company that produces and sells beverages and dairy products. Its products include 100PLUS, F&N and F&N NUTRISOY, F&N MAGNOLIA and F&N FRUIT TREE FRESH.