Fraser Range Metals Group Ltd (ASX:FRN)
- Market CapAUD5.000m
- SymbolASX:FRN
- IndustryBasic Material
- Currency
- ISINAU000000FRN9
Company Profile
Fraser Range Metals Group Ltd is an early stage explorer focused on the Albany-Fraser Orogen in Western Australia. It is engaged in exploration of nickel, copper and gold in Western Australia's Fraser Range region.