Fraser Range Metals Group Ltd (ASX:FRN)

APAC company
  • Market CapAUD5.000m
  • SymbolASX:FRN
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000FRN9

Company Profile

Fraser Range Metals Group Ltd is an early stage explorer focused on the Albany-Fraser Orogen in Western Australia. It is engaged in exploration of nickel, copper and gold in Western Australia's Fraser Range region.

