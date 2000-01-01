Company Profile

Frasers Centrepoint Trust, or FCT, is a real estate investment trust listed on the Singapore Exchange focusing on suburban retail properties. The trust owns eight properties in Singapore (of which only one is not wholly owned), with a valuation of more than SGD 3 billion. Total net leasable area amounts to more than 1.2 million square feet, representing more than 4% of all shopping mall floor space in the city-state. FCT also holds around 31% stake in Malaysia listed Hektar Real Estate Investment Trust and around 25% stake in PGIM Real Estate AsiaRetail Fund. The trust is externally managed by Frasers Centrepoint Asset Management, and parent Frasers Property retains a 42% stake in FCT.Frasers Centrepoint Trust is a real estate investment trust which invests in retail properties. The company’s property portfolio comprises of suburban shopping malls in populous residential areas with access to public transport network in Singapore.