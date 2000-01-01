Frasers Centrepoint Trust (SGX:J69U)

APAC company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - J69U

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - J69U

  • Market CapSGD2.347bn
  • SymbolSGX:J69U
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorREIT - Retail
  • Currency
  • ISINSG1T60930966

Company Profile

Frasers Centrepoint Trust, or FCT, is a real estate investment trust listed on the Singapore Exchange focusing on suburban retail properties. The trust owns eight properties in Singapore (of which only one is not wholly owned), with a valuation of more than SGD 3 billion. Total net leasable area amounts to more than 1.2 million square feet, representing more than 4% of all shopping mall floor space in the city-state. FCT also holds around 31% stake in Malaysia listed Hektar Real Estate Investment Trust and around 25% stake in PGIM Real Estate AsiaRetail Fund. The trust is externally managed by Frasers Centrepoint Asset Management, and parent Frasers Property retains a 42% stake in FCT.Frasers Centrepoint Trust is a real estate investment trust which invests in retail properties. The company’s property portfolio comprises of suburban shopping malls in populous residential areas with access to public transport network in Singapore.

Latest J69U news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .