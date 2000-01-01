Company Profile

Frasers Commercial Trust is an office and business park real estate investment trust with properties valued at around SGD 2.1 billion. The trust owns six properties: three in Australia, two in Singapore, and one in the United Kingdom. The trust wholly owns four of them, while Central Park and Farnborough Business Park are 50%-owned. Only two properties that the trust owns are located in the heart of a central business district. The trust is externally managed by Frasers Commercial Asset Management, and parent Frasers Property retains a 26% stake.Frasers Commercial Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company invests in quality income-producing commercial office properties and residential property.