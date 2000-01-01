Frasers Commercial Trust (SGX:ND8U)

APAC company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - ND8U

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ND8U

  • Market CapSGD1.077bn
  • SymbolSGX:ND8U
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorREIT - Office
  • Currency
  • ISINSG2C81967185

Company Profile

Frasers Commercial Trust is an office and business park real estate investment trust with properties valued at around SGD 2.1 billion. The trust owns six properties: three in Australia, two in Singapore, and one in the United Kingdom. The trust wholly owns four of them, while Central Park and Farnborough Business Park are 50%-owned. Only two properties that the trust owns are located in the heart of a central business district. The trust is externally managed by Frasers Commercial Asset Management, and parent Frasers Property retains a 26% stake.Frasers Commercial Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company invests in quality income-producing commercial office properties and residential property.

Latest ND8U news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .