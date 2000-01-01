Frasers Hospitality Trust (SGX:ACV)
- Market CapSGD1.335bn
- SymbolSGX:ACV
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorReal Estate Services
- ISINSG1AA5000001
Frasers Hospitality Trust operates as a hotel and serviced residence trust. The company provides investment advisory, property fund management services and act as Trustee-Manager for Frasers Hospitality Business Trust.