Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (SGX:BUOU)
APAC company
- SymbolSGX:BUOU
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorREIT - Industrial
- ISINSG1CI9000006
Company Profile
Frasers Logistics and Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company invests in income-producing real estate assets used for logistics or industrial purposes, as well as such industrial real estate-related assets.