Frasers Property Ltd (SGX:TQ5)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - TQ5

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - TQ5

  • Market CapSGD4.934bn
  • SymbolSGX:TQ5
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINSG2G52000004

Company Profile

Frasers Property Ltd owns, develops and manages an integrated portfolio of properties. Its assets range from residential, retail, commercial and business parks, to industrial and logistics in Singapore, Australia, Europe, China and Southeast Asia.

Latest TQ5 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .