Freckle Ltd (TSX:FRKL)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - FRKL
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - FRKL
- Market CapCAD11.910m
- SymbolTSX:FRKL
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Application
- Currency
- ISINCA35562G1000
Company Profile
Knol Resources Corp is an oil and gas company. The company seeks opportunities to acquire or participate in the exploration and development of petroleum and natural gas (P&NG) assets in Western Canada.