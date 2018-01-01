Freedom Acquisition I Corp Ordinary Shares - Class A (NYSE:FACT) Share Price

Loading...

Times are shown in GMT-4, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

This stock can be held in: SIPP • ISA • JISA • Trading Account

Prev. Close / Mkt. Open - / - Volume - 52w Low / High - / - Market Cap - P/E Ratio - Div. Yield -

Company Profile Freedom Acquisition I Corp is a blank check company. Symbol NYSE:FACT ISIN KYG3663X1108 Currency USD

Loading... Loading Comparison