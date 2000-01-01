Freedom Energy Inc (TSX:FREE.H)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - FREE.H
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - FREE.H
- Market CapCAD0.330m
- SymbolTSX:FREE.H
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA35638M1077
Company Profile
Freedom Energy Inc is an exploration stage junior mining company. It is engaged in the exploration, evaluation, and development of metallurgical coal, and oil and gas projects in North America. It also holds an interest in Good Hope gold property. The firm operates through one segment that is Exploration and Evaluation of mineral property interests.Freedom Energy Inc is engaged in the exploration of metallurgical coal, and oil and gas projects in North America.