Company Profile

Freedom Foods Group Ltd is an Australian based company engaged in the business of sourcing, manufacturing, selling, marketing and distribution of food products. It also makes the investment in large-scale dairy farming operations. The operating segments of the group are Cereal and Snacks, Plant-based beverages, Dairy beverages, Specialty seafood, and Nutritionals. It derives key revenue from the Cereal and Snacks segment and Dairy beverages segment. Cereal and Snacks segment includes products like breakfast cereals, snack bars, and other complementary products. Daily beverages comprise UHT (long life) dairy milk beverage products. The company operates its business in Australia and also exports its products to other countries.Freedom Foods Group Ltd is a diversified food company which provides Cereal, Snacks, Branded Plant Based Beverages, Dairy Beverages and Specialty Seafood.