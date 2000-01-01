Freedom Insurance Group Ltd (ASX:FIG)

APAC company
Company Info - FIG

  • Market CapAUD4.790m
  • SymbolASX:FIG
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorInsurance - Life
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000FIG2

Company Profile

Freedom Insurance Group Ltd operates in the life insurance industry. It designs, distributes and administers life insurance products. Its offering includes funeral insurance, accident insurance, income protection and mortgage protection.

