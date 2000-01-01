Company Profile

Freegold Ventures Ltd is an exploration stage company engaged in the exploration and development. The company's projects include Golden Summit and the Shorty Creek in Alaska. The company's principal objective is to explore its existing mineral properties. Its secondary objective is to locate, evaluate and acquire other mineral properties, and to finance their exploration, either through equity financing, by way of joint venture or option agreements or through a combination of both.