Freehold Royalties Ltd Ordinary Shares (TSE:FRU)

North American company
Market Info - FRU

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - FRU

  • Market CapCAD695.850m
  • SymbolTSE:FRU
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas E&P
  • Currency
  • ISINCA3565001086

Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd is in acquiring and managing Oil and Gas royalties. The company is, directly and indirectly, involved in the development and production of oil and natural gas, predominantly in Western Canada.

Latest FRU news

