freenet AG Akt. Namen-Akt. (XETRA:FNTN)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - FNTN
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - FNTN
- Market Cap€2.345bn
- SymbolXETRA:FNTN
- IndustryCommunication Services
- SectorTelecom Services
- Currency
- ISINDE000A0Z2ZZ5
Company Profile
freenet AG is a German mobile communication and mobile Internet company. It operates as an independent service provider without its own network. The company distributes mobile communications tariffs and options throughout Germany, using a subscription agreement and multi-brand strategy. The company has three operating segments: mobile communications, TV and media and other/holding. The mobile communications segment generates almost all of the firm's revenue. This segment offers a product portfolio of voice and data services for mobile communication operators. It also buys mobile communications services from the network operators and sells them to its end customers.freenet AG is a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company offers a portfolio of services and products in the field of mobile voice and data services.