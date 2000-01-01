Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)
Freeport-McMoRan Inc mines more copper than any other publicly traded company in the world. Its assets include the Indonesian Grasberg mining complex, the world's largest copper and gold mine in terms of recoverable reserves. Freeport also has significant mining operations in the Americas.Freeport-McMoRan Inc is a mining company. It operates large, long-lived geographically diverse assets with reserves of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It also has mining operations in the Americas.