Freeport Resources Inc (TSX:FRI)

North American company
Market Info - FRI

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - FRI

  • Market CapCAD15.870m
  • SymbolTSX:FRI
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorOther Industrial Metals & Mining
  • Currency
  • ISINCA3567773005

Company Profile

Freeport Resources Inc is a junior exploration company. It is engaged in the exploration and evaluation of assets in Newfoundland and Labrador (NL) and British Columbia (BC).Freeport Resources Inc is a Canadian junior mineral exploration company with a diversified portfolio of exploration and evaluation assets in Newfoundland and Labrador and British Columbia.

Latest FRI news

