Company Profile

FreightCar America Inc designs and manufactures aluminium-bodied railcars and railcar components in North America. The company design and manufacture a broad variety of freight cars including covered hoppers, open-top hoppers, gondolas, intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars that transport numerous types of dry bulk and containerized freight products. Its Manufacturing segment includes new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing, and major railcar rebuilds and generates revenue from the same.FreightCar America Inc is a manufacturer of aluminum-bodied railcars in North America. The Company specializes in production of coal cars.