Freja eID Group AB (OMX:FREJA)

European company
Company Info - FREJA

  
  • SymbolOMX:FREJA
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Infrastructure
  
  • ISINSE0006343950

Company Profile

Freja eID Group AB is a Swedish IT security company which develops an e-ID (electronic identification). The technology behind Freja e-ID is used by banks, companies and government agencies and other businesses worldwide to handle digital identities and protect sensitive data.Verisec AB is an IT security company. The Company provides security solutions for banking, government and businesses worldwide. Its products and services include identity management, key management, hardware encryption and code management.

