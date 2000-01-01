Fremont Gold Ltd (TSX:FRE)
Fremont Gold Ltd is a Canadian exploration company which is engaged in acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company owns an interest in The Hurricane prospect, Goldrun prospect and Gold Bar Project.