Company Profile

French Connection Group PLC is a retailer and wholesaler of fashion clothing and accessories. The company's segment includes Retail and Wholesale. It generates maximum revenue from the Wholesale segment. Business activity of the group is functioned in UK, Europe, North America and in the rest of the world. It offers products such as shoes, watches, fragrances, jewelry, sunglasses and optical through its distribution channels which are retail stores, e-commerce, and wholesale sector for both men and women under the brand name French Connection.French Connection Group PLC is a retailer and wholesaler of fashion clothing and accessories which designs, produces and distributes branded fashion clothing for men and women.