Frencken Group Ltd is a Singapore based company. The business operates in segments that are Mechatronics, which specializes in the design and manufacture of complex electro-mechanical assemblies, and automation systems for original equipment manufacturers; and Integrated Manufacturing Services, which specializes in the manufacturing of plastic components and printed circuit board assembly for modules and finished products. The Mechatronics segment generates maximum revenue for the company. Geographically the company exports its products to Malaysia, Czech Republic, Hungary, America, Germany, Thailand, and United Kingdom.Frencken Group Ltd is engaged in manufacturing of complex electro-mechanical assemblies, automation systems for original equipment manufacturers, and plastic components and printed circuit board assembly for modules and finished products.