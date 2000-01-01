Frenkel Topping Group (LSE:FEN)

UK company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - FEN

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - FEN

  • Market Cap£19.270m
  • SymbolLSE:FEN
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorAsset Management
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00B01YXQ71

Company Profile

Frenkel Topping Group PLC is a part of the financial services domain in the United Kingdom. Its business involves the provision of specialist independent financial advice and wealth management focused on asset protection. Its primary objective is to grow the assets under management. The company derives revenue mainly from its activities in the United Kingdom.Frenkel Topping Group PLC is engaged in the financial services sector. Its activities include specialist independent financial advice and wealth management with the objective of growing the assets under management.

Latest FEN news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

FEN Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .