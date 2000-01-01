Company Profile

Frenkel Topping Group PLC is a part of the financial services domain in the United Kingdom. Its business involves the provision of specialist independent financial advice and wealth management focused on asset protection. Its primary objective is to grow the assets under management. The company derives revenue mainly from its activities in the United Kingdom.Frenkel Topping Group PLC is engaged in the financial services sector. Its activities include specialist independent financial advice and wealth management with the objective of growing the assets under management.