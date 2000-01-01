Company Profile

Frequency Electronics and its subsidiaries are involved in the supply of precision time and frequency products for ground, seaborne, airborne and space terminals and platforms used by commercial and government systems suppliers. Its product portfolio consists of master clocks, frequency generation, combat aircraft, GPS systems, Wireless applications etc. The company has FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer reportable segments. It derives the majority of its revenues from the FEI-NY segment.Frequency Electronics provides precision time, frequency generation and synchronisation products and subsystems. Its products are used in on-board satellites and in ground-based communication stations.