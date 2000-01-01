Frequentis AG Ordinary Shares (XETRA:FQT)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - FQT

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - FQT

  • Market Cap€275.550m
  • SymbolXETRA:FQT
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorCommunication Equipment
  • Currency
  • ISINATFREQUENT09

Company Profile

Frequentis AG provides communication and information solutions for safety-critical applications. The company serves air traffic management sector; and public safety, public transport; and maritime markets.

Latest FQT news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .