Frequentis AG Ordinary Shares (XETRA:FQT)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - FQT
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - FQT
- Market Cap€275.550m
- SymbolXETRA:FQT
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorCommunication Equipment
- Currency
- ISINATFREQUENT09
Company Profile
Frequentis AG provides communication and information solutions for safety-critical applications. The company serves air traffic management sector; and public safety, public transport; and maritime markets.