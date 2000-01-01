Company Profile

Fresenius SE is a healthcare holding company based in Germany with four segments. The company owns a large stake in dialysis service provider and equipment manufacturer Fresenius Medical Care, which accounted for 49% of consolidated revenue in 2019. The Kabi segment (19% of revenue) manufactures intravenous drugs, nutrition products, infusion and transfusion therapies, and related pumps. At 26% of revenue, the Helios segment operates private hospitals in Germany, Spain, and Latin America. At 6% of revenue, Vamed provides a variety of services such as healthcare facility construction and operation management, including post-acute care rehabilitation.Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is a holding company engaged in healthcare business. It provides dialysis machines, and manufactures equipment for Medical Care through its subsidiaries. The company also manufactures IV drugs, clinical nutrition, and infusion.