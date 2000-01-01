Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (MTA:FRE)

European company
Market Info - FRE

Company Info - FRE

  • Market Cap€32.717bn
  • SymbolMTA:FRE
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINDE0005785604

Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is a holding company engaged in healthcare business. It provides dialysis machines, and manufactures equipment for Medical Care through its subsidiaries. The company also manufactures IV drugs, clinical nutrition, and infusion.

Latest FRE news

