Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc produces, markets, and distributes fresh fruit and vegetables internationally. Additionally, it prepares and distributes juices, beverages, and snacks. The products are shipped to retail stores, foodservice operators, wholesalers, and other distributors. The company owns a trucking company and uses asset-based carriers to deliver by land, and utilizes its fleet of ships mixed with chartered refrigerated vessels to deliver by sea. Fresh Del Monte Produce incorporates a worldwide salesforce to conduct selling and marketing, and has strategically constructed distribution centers around the world to deliver its products. It operates in three segments: Fresh and value-added products; Bananas: and Other products and services.Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc is a vertically integrated producers, marketers and distributors of fresh and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables. It is also produces and distributes prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, beverages and snacks.