Fresh Express Delivery Holdings Group Co Ltd (SEHK:1175)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 1175
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 1175
- Market CapHKD125.120m
- SymbolSEHK:1175
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorFood Distribution
- Currency
- ISINKYG3673S1012
Company Profile
Fresh Express Delivery Holdings Group Co Ltd and its subsidiaries are engaged in the production and trading of convenience food products in the People's Republic of China.