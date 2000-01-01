Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - FRPT
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - FRPT
- Market Cap$2.028bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:FRPT
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorPackaged Foods
- Currency
- ISINUS3580391056
Company Profile
Freshpet Inc manufactures and markets refrigerated meals and treats for dogs and cats. The company's products are distributed throughout the United States and Canada into retail classes including Grocery and Mass.