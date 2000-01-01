Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - FRPT

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - FRPT

  • Market Cap$2.028bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:FRPT
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorPackaged Foods
  • Currency
  • ISINUS3580391056

Company Profile

Freshpet Inc manufactures and markets refrigerated meals and treats for dogs and cats. The company's products are distributed throughout the United States and Canada into retail classes including Grocery and Mass.

Latest FRPT news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .