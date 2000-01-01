Company Profile

Fresnillo PLC is one of the the world's largest silver mining companies and one of Mexico's largest gold producers. The group has seven reportable operating segments, which are represented by six producing mines. The Fresnillo and Saucito mines are located in the state of Zacatecas, and are some of the world's largest underground silver mines. The Cirnega mine, located in the state of Durango, an underground gold mine. The San Julian mine, located on the border of Durango states, which is an underground silver-gold mine. The Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, and Noche Buena are all open pit gold mines, located in the state of Sonora. Herradura and Saucito combined account for more than half of group revenue.Fresnillo PLC is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver properties in Mexico. Its properties include Fresnillo, Saucito, Cienega including the San Ramon satellite mine, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos and Noche Buena.